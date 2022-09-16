England team arrives

KARACHI: And eventually England cricket team arrived here on Thursday to play a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan which will begin with the opener here at the National Stadium on September 20.

Led by hard-hitting batsman Jos Buttler, England team landed here at 11am at the Jinnah International Airport. They came via Emirates Airlines. A thick security arrangement had been made for escorting the touring party to the hotel through bulletproof vehicles.

Large number of security forces were seen on Shahra-e-Faisal right to the hotel. The traffic had been stopped in order to ensure the English team does not face any issue.

Thick security arrangements have also been made around the hotel where English players and a bunch of journalists are staying.

This is after long 16 years that England team has toured Pakistan. Last time in 2005 England had come to Pakistan for a full-fledged series.

Last year England refused to tour Pakistan citing mental well-being of its players days after New Zealand abandoned Pakistan tour due to security reasons.

England will practise on Friday evening (today) here at the National Stadium.

England squad also carries five uncapped players and misses some of its finest players due to injuries.

Both nations will face each other in their opener on September 20. It will be followed by matches on September 22, 23 and 25.

And then both sides will move to Lahore to take on each other in the rest of the matches to be held on September 28 and 30 and October 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad for the series was also announced on Thursday and the lot would assemble here on Friday to begin its training here at the National Stadium in the evening.

The matches will begin at 7:30pm.

England Men's IT20 Squad Tour of Pakistan

Jos Buttler Captain, Moeen Ali Vice-Captain, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson , Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley , David Willey , Chris Woakes, Luke Wood , Mark Wood.