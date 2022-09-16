Buttler expects ‘great cricket’ against Pakistan

KARACHI: England cricket team skipper Jos Buttler on Thursday said that they expect some “great cricket” during their seven-match T20I series against Pakistan as both sides have plenty of match winners.

“Pakistan are a very strong side and we look forward to challenging ourselves against them and expect to see some great cricket,” Buttler told a news conference just after the English team arrived here on Thursday for playing a crucial T20 series which will serve as a preparatory phase for the T20 World Cup to begin in Australia next month.

Avoiding declaring England as the favourites, Buttler said that both outfits have bunch of match winners. “No, I don’t say that. I know how strong Pakistan are. There are a lot of match winners in both teams and that’s what we need in T20 cricket. Individuals can have a big impact on games and we have a plenty of match winners in our squad,” Buttler said.

“Livingstone, Bairstow, Ben Stokes are big players for us and they are not here for us but it gave opportunities to other players which is exciting. We have a lot of depth in our squad. And guys are desperate for opportunities and it creates a competition within the squad,” said the wicket-keeper batsman.

“Pakistan is a very tough team. They give us very tough challenge and we look forward to a tough seven-match series,” Buttler said.

He also showed optimism that Alex Hales will play a role in the series. “Alex Hales is back in our squad. I know what a fantastic player he is and incredibly destructive player in the top of the order. I am sure Pakistani fans would have seen him in the PSL while playing brilliantly well, so I am sure he is looking forward to playing well here,” Buttler said.

He said that all boys are very excited to be here in Pakistan after a long time. “All players are very excited to be here and looking forward to the tour. Some of the players have played in the PSL. We are delighted to be here,” he said.

Buttler, who is nursing a calf injury, is not sure when he will be match fit. “Unfortunately, I am carrying a little injury and about my participation, I am not sure when I will be match fit but I will be doing everything I can to try and get on the park,” he said.

Buttler termed the series important before the World Cup. “It's an important series before World Cup. We are in a unique situation as a team as a few guys injured will be fit in time for the World Cup and there are a few guys who are coming to full fitness as well and who have to manage them here through this tour,” said the skipper. “It’s important for us in that sense that everyone should familiarize with some roles. There are a few guys who will be joining us in Australia. We have a young and exciting squad here as well. There are a few guys among the squad for the first time,” he said.

Buttler rated Pakistan’s current pace battery highly. “It seems to be the tradition of Pakistan cricket to produce excellent fast bowlers with the ability to bowl with high pace and high skills. It has been a big strength for Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Buttler said it would not be easy to play such a heavy series. “Yes, playing games will be a challenge, some of them back-to-back as well. We don’t need to take any undue risk. We would play three matches in Australia before the World Cup as well.

“Pakistan team is coming just from Asia Cup as well. The responsibility lies with every player and individual to look after themselves and be in the best shape and recover well before matches,” he said.

“As a batsman I have never been to Pakistan myself and am looking forward to experience the conditions and to see how games are played. A few guys have got the experience of playing in these conditions in the PSL. We would have an eye on the players role and aspects of the game which will be linked to the World Cup,” Buttler said when asked what sorts of wickets he expects Pakistan to prepare.

Buttler also announced donations for the flood affected people of Pakistan. “I know the tough time people of Pakistan are facing at the moment with the floods and we hope that we can uplift that and raise spirit by playing cricket and as a team we are making a donation which will be matched by the ECB as well, which we hope will do a small part to help the people in need at the moment. We hope us being here will shed light on that as well and that people can see the people who need help. Hopefully some exciting games of cricket will be a small tonic to raise some spirits,” Buttler said.