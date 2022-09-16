A friend in need

In an era where Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated on the global stage, the efforts of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on behalf of our disaster-stricken country have been a rare source of hope. During his visit to Pakistan, Guterres made an impassioned appeal for substantial debt relief for Pakistan and the developing countries in general.
Hopefully, his efforts will bear fruit and other foreign leaders and heads of international organizations will follow his example by expressing solidarity with Pakistan.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
