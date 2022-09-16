Line in the sand

There is no country in which the appointment of the army chief becomes so publically and widely debated than in Pakistan. Now, thanks to Imran Khan, this topic of utmost sensitivity is continuously raised in public rallies.

The political sphere should be separate and isolated from military and national security affairs. These are two entirely different entities when it comes to governing a country and they must respect each other’s boundaries if we are to ensure our stable and secure Pakistan.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada