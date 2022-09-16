Islamophobia rising

Far-right political forces and hyper-nationalism in the West threaten the peace and safety of the Muslims living there. After the 9/11 attacks, Islam was linked with terrorism through well-designed campaigns and lobbying. The hatred against Muslims has been at its peak since then and will not subside anytime soon. Donald Trump exploited anti-Muslim sentiments prevalent in the US and got elected on the promise to purge the country from the ‘so-called’ extremist elements. He introduced several measures aimed at penalizing Muslims, including suspension of an old tradition of inviting Muslims to the White House on Eid festivals. The situation is not much different in many other Western countries.
Unfortunately, Muslim leaders have done little to adress this hatred. Islamophobia demands a joint effort by the Islamic countries to bring their non-violent image to the fore. The OIC is an ideal platform to develop a consensus around an action plan to tackle the issue. In addition, media campaigns should be launched projecting the true face of Islam.
Asad Aziz
Khushab
