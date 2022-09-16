Tech against graft

It is no secret that our construction and real-estate industries are extremely corrupt, particularly when it comes to handing our contracts and tenders for new developments. There is an urgent need to implement digital solutions such as electronic tendering, which will bring more transparency to the process and help root out corruption.

Though vested interests will seek to stymie the adoption of new, better systems, the government can and must stop them.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu