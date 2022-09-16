Complacent work

The National Highway Authority and other road construction and maintenance authorities have a habit of leaving roads rough and unattended after doing some work on them. These uncarpeted roads are quite dangerous to motorists as they can cause fatal accidents or damage vehicles.
The relevant authorities should look into this issue and fix it for current and ensure that all our major roads are in good condition.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
