Marketing matters

During times of economic crises, it is important for businesses to remember that loyal customers are the primary source of enduring cash flow. Without good marketing strategies, these customers would not exist. And yet, marketing and advertising departments are still the first to be cut during tough times.

While this may make sense in the short term, as companies strive to preserve core activities such as production, it is important to remember that long term success is impossible without a strong brand.

Zulqarnain Samo

Karachi