Political distancing

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that by-elections for nine National Assembly and three provincial assembly seats will be held on October 16, 2022. According to TV news reports, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah paid a personal visit to the chief election commissioner after the announcement.
Given the PML-N minister’s well-known hostility towards the PTI and that the latter is his party’s main rival in the upcoming elections, the visit raised many eyebrows among the people. In future, the ECP would do well to keep its distance from politicians when elections are around the corner. Failure to do so will only fuel talk of conspiracies among voters and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.
MZ Rifat
Lahore
