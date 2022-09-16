Deserting the people

The flooded areas of Sindh are facing an acute shortage of food and clean water and many of the internally displaced are now at risk of starvation. What aid has reached the affectees appears to be insufficient, one can gauge this from the seemingly endless lines of people outside food distribution points throughout the province.

The provincial government has utterly failed to deal with the situation in a timely and effective manner. In fact, it almost appears as though those in charge of the province could not care less for the plight of its people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad