Deserting the people

The flooded areas of Sindh are facing an acute shortage of food and clean water and many of the internally displaced are now at risk of starvation. What aid has reached the affectees appears to be insufficient, one can gauge this from the seemingly endless lines of people outside food distribution points throughout the province.
The provincial government has utterly failed to deal with the situation in a timely and effective manner. In fact, it almost appears as though those in charge of the province could not care less for the plight of its people.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Throughout the recent floods, it has been a pattern for the more populous areas to receive much of the media...
In an era where Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated on the global stage, the efforts of UN Secretary General...
There is no country in which the appointment of the army chief becomes so publically and widely debated than in...
Far-right political forces and hyper-nationalism in the West threaten the peace and safety of the Muslims living...
It is no secret that our construction and real-estate industries are extremely corrupt, particularly when it comes to...
The National Highway Authority and other road construction and maintenance authorities have a habit of leaving roads...
Comments