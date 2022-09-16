CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Probable Disbeliefs
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery until September 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Quaid’s Pakistan
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Out at Sea
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting an absurd comedy about three men stranded on a raft in the middle of the sea with nothing to eat. Titled ‘Out at Sea’, the play will run at 7:30pm from September 16 to September 18 at Studio II. Call 0300-0802397 for free registration.
Antigone
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a political play about basic human rights that is also a tribute in the blood of a simple girl to her loved one. Titled ‘The Story of a Rebel Princess: Antigone’, the play will run at 8pm from September 16 to September 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.
