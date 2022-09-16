Security steps reviewed for Pak-England cricket matches

A security coordination meeting was held in Karachi on Thursday for the four T20 matches to be played at the National Stadium by Pakistan and England.

Officials said those who attended the meeting at the SSU Headquarters reviewed the security arrangements before the commencement of the matches. Chaired by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, the meeting was attended by SSU SP Azhar Mughal, officials of the Pakistan Army, Rangers and the PCB along with other stakeholders.

SSU commandos, district police, traffic police, Special Branch, army, Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies will perform security duties at the National Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels, practice grounds and other paces, while sharp shooters will be deployed at sensitive points.