Federal minister orders repair of damaged highways

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Thursday visited the National Highway Authority (NHA) Karachi headquarters and instructed the relevant officials to immediately restore the damaged highways by utilising all the available resources.

Communications Secretary Captain (retd) Khurram Agha and Member South Zone Munir Ahmed Memon briefed the minister about the status of highways damaged in the recent floods.

Mehmood was told that repair work on the highways would be started soon. Officials said the Indus Highway was still affected by floods, and currently, 11 feet of water was accumulated on the Sehwan-Mehar Highway on which only boats could travel while heavy traffic had been passing through flood water at the Pacca Chang point on the National Highway.

The maintenance of the National Highway was currently a strenuous task but authorities were trying to speed up the restoration of the track from Moro to Khairpur, the meeting was told.

The minister was told that around 70 per cent of the National Highway had been affected due to floods in various areas of the province, but the NHA staff was working day and night to restore it. It was said that the construction of national highways should be completed in collaboration with the provincial and local governments.

On the occasion, Mehmood directed the NHA officials to restore all the highways as soon as possible. “Our first priority is to start work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project,” he said.