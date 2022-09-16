Court rejects suspect’s plea for meeting underage ‘wife’

A court has dismissed an application filed by a suspect calling for a meeting with his purported underage wife, who is currently living at a shelter home in Karachi after her recovery from Punjab.

Zaheer Ahmed, charged with kidnapping the 15-year-old girl from Karachi and solemnising illegal child marriage with her in Lahore, moved the plea requesting the court to allow him to meet the girl.

Special Gender-Based Violence Court (East) Judge Ilyas pronounced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. He said the girl was presently residing in a shelter home and no one was allowed to meet her in order to save her from the public view at large.

The judge ruled that it is the settled law that in such cases there may not be a direct eye contact of the victim with the accused and special security arrangements are to be made in such cases.

“In view of the above discussion and relevant provisions of law laid down in Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act, 2018 and its rules of 2020 and Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and its rules; the application stands dismissed,” he ruled.

Earlier, advocate Amir Raza Badhera, the prime suspect’s counsel, stated that his client is the husband of the girl and in light of the orders passed by the high court the girl was at liberty to reside with anyone.

The girl herself had earlier sworn an affidavit to meet with her husband, so there was no bar on the meeting of the couple in the eyes of law, he argued and added, “There are good terms between the accused Zaheer Ahmed and the victim.”

State prosecutors Rana Khaleeq Mazhar and Ms Samreen opposed the plea saying that the applicant had failed to show any purpose for the meeting of the accused Zaheer Ahmed with the victim.

They said the law favoured special care of the victim regarding the protection of her identity, adding that there were serious apprehensions of the witness- tampering; therefore, they, pleaded with the court to dismiss Ahmed’s plea.

The same court also dismissed an application of Zaheer Ahmed seeking a direction for the investigating officer to present the victim before a judicial magistrate to record her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.