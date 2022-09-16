646 people died, 8,321 injured in rains, floods in Sindh, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has said 646 people have lost their lives and another 8,321 persons have been injured due to floods and rains in the calamity-hit parts of the province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said 200,317 domesticated animals had perished and the livestock sector had suffered heavily due to the natural calamity in the province. As many 1,598,090 houses had been affected by the natural disaster in Sindh, and out of them 500,249 had been completely destroyed, while 1,077,210 had been partially damaged, he added.

Memon said 108 roads having a total length of 1,037 kilometres had been affected and 20 bridges damaged in the province by the floods and rains. He noted that 10,552,903 people had been affected and 6,940,907 people rendered homeless in the province. He said the Sindh government had established 41 makeshift flood relief camps in Karachi, 296 camps each in Hyderabad and Sukkur, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 481 in Larkana, and 48 camps in Mirpurkhas for housing flood victims.

A total of 494,357 food ration bags have been distributed among flood victims by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, armed forces and other relief agencies. The flood victims have been given 222,584 tents, 1,852,298 mosquito nets, 202,825 tarpaulin sheets, 10,157 animal mosquito nets, 33,335 jerry cans, 25,375 kitchen sets, 406,436 litres of mineral water, 3,500 first-aid kits, and 1,900 school tents.