ILO hails Pak business task force

KARACHI: International Labour Organisation (ILO) has extended its support to formation of Pakistan Business Task Force (PBTF) on UN Sustainable Development Cooperative Framework (UNSDCF).

The force would help find collective solutions to national development challenges and position the business community to support the United Nations (UN) in achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), senior specialist, employers activities of ILO, Ravi Peiris said.

Addressing to a meeting held to structure framework of the task force, Peiris hailed efforts and support of the Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), and UN Global Compact Network Pakistan in creation of the task force.

He was of the view that businesses in general contribute to achievements of the SDGs but more often, they go unnoticed.

“It is imperative that these achievements not only be showcased, but also must contribute towards formulation of future engagement of PBTF in the UNSDCF process.

The task force would provide basis for a roadmap for the business community, he envisaged.