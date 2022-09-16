Gold up Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs150 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs155,850 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs128 to Rs133,616.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,686 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.