SBP reserves fall $176mn to $8.6bn

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell by $176 million in the week ended on September 9, 2022 on external debt and other payments.

According to data released by the central bank, its reserves decreased to $8.6 billion in the week under review from $8.80 billion held a week earlier.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.693 billion, compared to $5.7 billion in the previous week. The total foreign exchange reserves of the country declined to $14.3 billion, against $14.5 billion in the last week.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserved recorded a decrease after a break of one week when it had increased after International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $ 1.17 billion tranche.

The release of tranche by IMF gave boost to the foreign exchange reserves of the country last week after a continuous fall in the reserves for the last many months.

The country is facing challenges to buildup its foreign exchange reserves to meet the external payment in the form of import payment and debt servicing. The IMF tranche, however, hasn’t paved the way for inflows from the other multilateral financial institutions and friendly countries. ‘