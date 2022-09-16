Staggering economy

LAHORE: People wonder why even after a stamp of approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economy is still staggering. Where are the billions of dollars that were supposed to follow? The IMF deal removed one uncertainty, the other of political polarisation has intensified.

Pakistan is a large country as far as its population and area is concerned. The population is bitterly divided.

In the past few decades, division was regional, ethnic, or sectarian. Politicians found ways to overcome these differences to run the governments smoothly.

This time the division is on personal grounds. Politicians do not want to sit on any issue as none trusts the other.

Deal with the IMF was clinched after one provincial government went back on its signed commitment to the IMF to carry a surplus in their province’s budget.

The other three provinces stood by the commitment they gave to the IMF through the federal government.

Other donors that were expected to come forward after the IMF letter of comfort are disturbed by the internal conflicts in the country. Never before the authority or the respect of institutions was undermined in the country as we witness now.

Institutions of judiciary, election commission, and army are criticised for their conduct. Threats are openly hurled at bureaucracy and other institutions.

We never witnessed such disrespect of the institutions in any civilized society. We look more like a banana republic than a democratic country.

People with influence or enjoying popular support think themselves above law. How can we expect global donors or friendly countries to pour in dollars amidst such anarchy?

Most countries in our region are accumulating wealth while we are accumulating debt. We are almost drowned in debt.

There would be no need for loans if the state musters courage to collect taxes where they are due.

Letting off tax evaders encourages the compliant sectors to look for ways to avoid taxes.

Everyone knows that tax evaders serve the rent seeking bureaucracy.

The compliant sector has also started pleasing the rent seekers to lower their tax burden.

No government dare apprehend these crooks because the political opposition sides with crooks for the sake of opposition.

Politicians, whether in the government or in opposition, have lost respect even in our friendly countries.

Floods apart, Pakistan is in dire need of prudent help from our foreign friends. These days all the friendly countries are acting like the IMF.

Saudi Arabia has in fact linked its deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan to strict adherence to IMF policies. In the past four years no country has provided Pakistan with long-term loans.

It was China during the last PML-N era that gave us long-term loans for CPEC projects. The short-term loans we obtain on high interest must be rolled over every year.

The ruling elite is busy round the year to plead the creditors for re-rolling of loans as maturity of loans falls due after every alternate month. We must toe the lines of the creditors for this roll over.

We have lost sovereignty to not only the IMF but to some Middle East countries as well. Things would not improve until the nation adopts a united front.