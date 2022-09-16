No respite for rupee, falls 0.66 percent against dollar

KARACHI: Rupee suffered another day of losses on Thursday, shedding 0.66 percent or 1.56 against the dollar, pushed by import payments’ pressures as well as the strengthening of the reserve currency in the global markets.

In the interbank market, rupee closed at Rs235.88 against the US currency compared to Wednesday’s close of Rs234.32, finishing the 10th session on a losing streak.

Dollar now stands only Rs4.06 short of the all-time high level of Rs239.94 reached on July 28, 2022. In the interbank market, dollar has gained Rs21.98 since August 16 and Rs17.28 since September 2 of this year.

Kerb market also saw a decline of Rs2 with the currency closing the day at Rs241 against greenback. Dollar has appreciated by Rs31 in the open market since August 10, 2022 when it was valued at Rs210.

Analysts attributed the winning streak of dollar against the rupee to a host of reasons with dollar indexation in the global market as well as low inflows of dollar from abroad despite the pressure for import and debt servicing.

The rupee has been continuously losing its value despite the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which paved the way for the release of $1.2 tranche for Pakistan.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Iqbal Ismail Securities, attributed the dollar’s appreciation in the Pakistani market to the reserve currency’s strength in the global market against other currencies. He said that the leading currencies of the world have lost value against the US dollar in recent times, which was also affecting the Pakistani currency. He said that major impact came from dollar indexation

Local factors were also contributing in the losing value of rupee. “Import payments and debt servicing are there, but the inflows are not coming from outside,” he said, adding that apart from foreign investments, the yield on Pakistan bonds in the global market has also risen and it was difficult to raise financing on such high yield.

About political uncertainty and its impact on rupee value, Fahad said that politics and economics were interlinked; however, politics has less weight and economic indicators have more to impact on the dollar rate.

Pakistan has not been able to receive financing from multilateral financial institutions, despite securing the financing from IMF last month, which has been putting pressure on the country’s forex reserves. However, the reports have emerged that indicate that Pakistan was likely to get foreign financing from the World Bank and Asia Development Bank next month.