Stocks stumble as economic malaise stays

Stocks were lashed hard by late profit-taking in an unpredictable trade as investors await fireworks on the dim economic horizon before making any move forward, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index parted with 239.73 points or 0.57 percent to close at 41,772.09 points after testing a high of 42,311.62 and a low of 41,727.16 points in the day trade.

JS Research said Volatility continued throughout the day due to lack of positive triggers and rising political temperature.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy in the banking, E&P, and textile sectors,” the JS analysts advised.

The KSE-30 index also shed 72.63 points or 0.46 percent to 15,684.87 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, attributed the negativity to economic uncertainty, a delay in $1.5 billion ADB (Asian Development Bank) emergency loan approval, and no progress on the inflows committed by the friendly nations.

The falling rupee, a slump in global crude oil prices, and surging power tariff also dented sentiments, Mehanti added.

Traded shares increased 103 million to 259.979 million from 156.581 million. The trading value surged to Rs10.111 billion from Rs6.548 billion. Market capital shrank to Rs6.885 trillion from Rs6.931 trillion. As many as 114 companies advanced, 206 retreated, and 21 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities saw a mixed trend. “The index commenced the day on a positive note anticipating inflows from different international donors to help stabilise the wobbly economy,” the brokerage said.

During the session, as soon as the index hit the intraday high of 42,312 (+300 points or 0.71 percent), profit taking kicked in.

TRG, THALL, DAWH, UBL, and FABL added 109 points, cumulatively, while HBL, HUBC, and ENGRO together shed 92 points.

Sapphire Textile was the top gainer of the day as it jumped Rs20.01 to Rs1,119.99 per share, followed by Siemens Pakistan, which rose by Rs12.89 to Rs712.90 per share.

Bhanero Textile led the losers by giving up Rs97.50 to close at Rs1,202.50 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, down Rs78 to Rs1,001 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session analysis report, said it was another range-bound session as concerns were deepening over the widening value gap between the rupee and the greenback. “Stocks got off to a good start and sustained a positive momentum throughout the day; however, last-hour profit-taking sent the index reeling into the red,” the brokerage said.

Volumes remained healthy in the mainboard stocks, but hefty volumes were recorded in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance were banks (-81.3 points), fertiliser (-59.3 points), E&Ps (-57.1 points), power (-37.5 points), and cement (-32.0 points).

TRG Pak Ltd was the volume leader with 27.444 million shares. The IT company secured Rs7.27 to end at Rs109.52 per share.

The second highest traded stock was WorldCall Telecom with 21.632 million shares. It closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.18 per share.

Other major well-traded stocks were TPL Properties, Faysal Bank, K-Electric Ltd, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, G3 Technologies, Cnergyico PK, and Hascol Petrol.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 77.729 million shares from 53.810 million shares.