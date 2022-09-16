PBC sees exports as only fix for external account crisis

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Thursday said fundamental structural economic reforms were indispensable to promote value-added exports, encourage sensible import substitution, and creation of jobs.

“Exports are the only sustainable solution to recurring external account crisis,” the PBC said in its paper titled “Contours of a National Charter for Exports” published recently.

The paper is a part of the PBC’s Make-in-Pakistan thrust, which has three main pillars. These pillars are Grow More/Grow Better, Make More/Make Better and Serve More/Serve Better.

In the first edition of Contours of a National Charter for Exports, published in early 2020, the PBC had outlined the directions that a long-term export policy needed to be taken.

‘Do nothing new’ was not an option. A ‘business unusual’ approach was called for.

The first edition was immediately followed by the global onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resultant effects on global trade.

In 2021, an update of ‘Contours of a National Charter for Exports’ was published in order to assist the then members of the newly formed National Export Development Board (NEDB).

The third update is intended to provide a framework for the three tiers of the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) (2020-25) which are: 18-20 sector-specific councils; an executive committee that evaluates outcomes of the councils; and the NEDB.

In the paper, PBC has identified the major factors affecting Pakistan’s manufacturing and trade as follows:

The country has deindustrialised prematurely and resultantly lost share of world exports. The economy is consumption oriented, reliant on imports even for basic goods. Investment in manufacturing lags our South Asian peers by a ratio of 1:2. In the last 20 years, whilst Pakistan has lost share of world exports, Bangladesh and Vietnam increased theirs, respectively by multiples of 2.2 and 7.1. A large part of Pakistan’s exports is of commodities, or of low value-added products, unlike countries like Vietnam. In Pakistan’s case FDI plays no meaningful role in exports.

Smuggling and under-invoicing impacts the formal sector as well as tax revenues. Fiscal policies do not support capital accumulation or consolidation.

Successive governments have failed to broaden the tax base, while existing taxpayers carry a disproportionate burden.

Moreover, Pakistan suffers from one of the highest import tariffs in the region and the private sector is crowded out by the government from bank credit. Energy costs are 40 percent higher than the region for all except the ve core export sectors.

The Intellectual Property issues have denied the country adequate supply of global quality cotton seeds. Supply of cotton is a requisite for the country’s principal export sector.

The export basket is narrow, with textiles and cereals accounting for 68.5 percent of exports in 2021, whereas export reliance on the USA and Europe exceeds 50 percent in aggregate and is sharper at 74 percent for textiles. Exports to the EU are vulnerable to continuation of the GSP Plus programme.

The 2021 update reiterated the horizontal and vertical measures required to achieve meaningful and sustainable growth in exports.

This policy document titled “The PBC’s Contours of a National Charter for Exports – III (Revised September 2022)” is an update with a focus to providing a policy framework for boosting exports in general, promoting non-textile exports/services and accelerating market diversification.

It also contains a strategy to widen the geographical reach of Pakistani exports into non-traditional markets.

Horizontal measures applicable generally across sectors

A long-term policy, owned and regularly monitored by the Prime Minister, is required to generate investment, scale, competitiveness, product sophistication and range/market diversification of exports. There is evidence that a PM-led oversight on exports has benefited Bangladesh.

A quantum change is required from small and retrospective to significant, prospective, and targeted investment to drive export growth.

There is also a need for more focused plans/actions to address specific export potential sectors. Currently more than 70 percent of export reliance is on traditional products (textiles, rice) and with textiles alone comprising 61 percent of exports, of which in turn, 74 percent are destined for the European and American markets.