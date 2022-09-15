Thai court to decide PM’s fate in two weeks

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it will rule on September 30 whether suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha should be thrown out of office permanently.
The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge arguing he has reached his term limit as premier. Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office, but there are question marks over when Prayut’s term began.
The court said in a statement that it will issue its verdict on September 30 at 3 pm. "The Constitutional Court deliberates that the case is a legal issue and there is sufficient evidence to rule," the statement said.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Pope Francis cautioned against leveraging religion for political power, addressing a religious...
TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat said on Wednesday his country wants to boost relations with the United Arab Emirates,...
STRASBOURG, France: Negotiations to bring Iran and the US back into the nuclear deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear...
LONDON: King Charles has been seen airing his frustration during a ceremony for the second time in four days while in...
GENEVA: The number of newly reported Covid-19 cases has dropped dramatically, the World Health Organisation said on...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it was setting up an outside, professionally-run fund to manage $3.5...
Comments