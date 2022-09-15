Leverkusen’s late goals sink Atletico

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to late goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby.

The Spanish side were left reeling after Leverkusen struck twice in the last six minutes to claim only their second win of the season and leapfrog Atletico into second in Group B.

“I’m so proud of the team. Getting a result against a side like Atletico will do us a lot of good, especially given the phase we are in at the moment,” said Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, whose side have lost six of nine games in all competitions so far this season.

Andrich had an early chance to give luckless Leverkusen the lead, smashing the ball over the bar from close range after just seven minutes.

The hosts should have taken the lead shortly after half-time, but hit the woodwork twice within a matter of seconds.

Patrik Schick hit the bar from point blank range in a one-on-one with Atletico keeper Ivo Grbic, before Adam Hlozek headed the rebound onto the post.

Both sides had further chances to take the lead before Andrich and Diaby produced two smash-and-grab goals in the final minutes of the game.