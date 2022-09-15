PSF currently focusing on team events

KARACHI: A major shift in the policy of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been witnessed as it is focusing on team events while skipping top international junior events.

This is evident from the current tour plan of the federation. It has not given priority to Asia’s platinum annual squash event -- Penang Junior Open.

The event was once very important for the federation and it used to send dozens of junior players in every edition of the event.

But the situation is quite different this year as only two players, Zohaib Khan and Zaman Khan, have entered the under-15 and under-17 categories, respectively.

“This top junior event in Asia was regarded very important by PSF but it seems the federation has lost interest in it now,” said a local coach.

The two players set to play PBA 18th Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open (AJSS Platinum Event) from October 11-16 are from Sindh. When contacted, PSF Secretary Zafaryab Iqbal said they are focusing more on team and PSA events and they could not send players to every junior event due to the federation’s financial constraints.

“We are currently focusing on team events along with PSA championships while at the same time we are empowering provincial squash associations to send their players for international junior events,” he added.