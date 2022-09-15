England to arrive for T20 series today

KARACHI: England men's cricket team is set to arrive here on Thursday (today) to play a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan which will begin here at the National Stadium from September 20.

According to sources, the English team will arrive at 11am here. England skipper and hard-hitting batsman Jos Buttler will address a press conference at 2pm on Thursday.

This will be after 16 years that England will be touring Pakistan. They last toured Pakistan in 2005 for a full-fledged series.

The England tourig party carries five uncapped players, Kent batsman Jordan Cox, Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed batsman Will Jacks, Warwickshire pacer Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

The English team will begin training here at the National Stadium from Friday (tomorrow).

The Pakistan team will also be assembling here on Friday.

The national selectors will announce the squad on Thursday (today) for the England series, the tri-series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia from next month.

On September 20 both the nations will engage here in the opening game of the series which will begin at 7:30pm.

The second game will be held on September 22, the third on 23 and the fourth on 25.

Then both teams will move to Lahore where they will play the remaining three matches, on September 28 and 30 and October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood