Ghaffar, Saghir shine as Pakistan win Over-60 World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan veterans cricket team did a glorious job to down New Zealand by seven wickets in the final to win the inaugural Over 60s Cricket World Cup in Brisbane on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 173-9 in the allotted 45 overs. At one stage, New Zealand were reduced to 38-4 due to some fine bowling from Mohammad Yaqoob and Saghir Abbas who bowled with great line and length. They produced some unplayable deliveries during their super spells.

Russell Drake left an impression with the bat. He kept his cool and built a fine knock before eventually falling on a solid 51. He was ably backed by Michael Johnston who scored a valuable 45 which also carried some solid strokes.

Saghir and Basharat Ali Babar got two wickets each for Pakistan.

Pakistan then were able to chase the target with an enviable ease after losing three wickets.

Ghaffar Kazmi, who topped the batting chart in the tournament with 277 runs, also proved his mettle in the final by scoring 71. Mohammad Aslam also played a compact innings of 70 during which he played some delightful shots towards all corners of the ground. The duo added 111 runs for the third wicket which enabled Pakistan to cross the line.

Ghaffar was declared the player of the final for his outstanding innings.

Fawad Ijaz Khan, skipper as well as chairman of Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, was extremely happy over the country's achievement in the event.

“I am very grateful to Allah Almighty who blessed us with this achievement,” Ijaz said. “The entire lot showed great fitness which helped the side bring in such a huge success,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers for holding such a successful tournament.

He invited various teams to feature in the Over 40s World Cup scheduled to be played in Pakistan next year.