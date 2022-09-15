Pakistan face selection dilemma

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selectors will be having one final discussion today (Thursday) morning on the touring squad for the T20 World Cup and tri-series in New Zealand, it has been decided that an 18-member team (15-member World Cup squad plus three traveling reserves) will be named the same day.

The team management backed by the PCB has decided that an 18-member traveling team is a requirement which will be announced by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim Thursday evening.

“The 15-member team plus three traveling reserves will be named Thursday evening. Due to the traveling time involved, it would not be easier for the replacement to reach Australia in time if a replacement issue arises so three traveling reserves will also be named with the 15-member squad. The PCB will bear the expenses on extra players who will travel with the squad first to New Zealand for tri-series and then to Australia for World Cup,” a reliable source to ‘The News’.

Almost the same 18 members will be available for the selection for the seven-match T20 series against England starting at the National Stadium in Karachi from September 20.

“These 18 players will be available for selection for the lengthy T20 series against England. It is highly unlikely that the selectors will be considering anyone from outside the pool in the playing lineup for the England series.”

Meanwhile, the selectors’ hunt to include a genuine seam bowling all-rounder still continues as they are considering a few options including the selection of Northern’s Aamir Jamal on the touring party.

“We have a few options available when it comes to naming a genuine pace bowling all-rounder from the domestic scene. Amir Yamin is not in his best stride while at the moment Aamir Jamal who played some attacking cricket with both bat and ball looks like a viable option. However, his selection in the team will be given a final thought Thursday morning. We are considering a few other options which will come under discussion during one last meeting today,” a source said.

Among other probables, Shan Masood’s name and one traveling reserve wicketkeeper are also under discussion.

“Twice we met Wednesday and still there are some areas of concern which we are trying to resolve ahead of team’s announcement. Options are very limited yet we want to make near to perfect decision for the important international commitment,” the source added.

The batting form of Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah is an area of concern for the selectors. It is however unlikely that anyone from the trio will be left out of the squad.

“When it comes to batting and that too middle and lower order, we have very limited options. Barring one odd replacement all those who were part of the team for the Asia Cup are expected to earn a place on the touring squad. This is all we have when it comes to batting lineup.”