Swat lawyers seek decisive action against militants

MINGORA The legal fraternity in Swat district on Wednesday urged the government and law enforcing agencies to take decisive action against the militants or else they would stage a protest and boycott the courts.

“We condemn the recent incidents of terrorism and roaming of militants in Swat,” the speakers told an emergency meeting of District Bar Association held here.

Muhammad Mushtaq Khan advocate, the president of District Bar Association, presided the DBA meeting. The representatives of all the forums of the DBA attended the meeting.

The participants condemned the brutal murder of eight persons in Bara Bandai in Kabal and terror incident in Matta tehsil, the hometown of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

They said that prominent personalities, notables and elders of the district were harassed through threatening telephone calls by militants but the government and law enforcing agencies had become silent spectators.

The lawyers also condemned the registration of cases against the member of Tehsil Bar Association, Khwazakhela, Ali Namdar Khan advocate and others and demanded relevant authorities to quash the first information reports.