Govt launches survey to assess flood damage

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is launching a survey from today to assess the damage caused to houses in flood-affected districts.

This was disclosed at a meeting of Technical Committee of Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund here on Wednesday.

Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, secretary Relief, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and representatives of Bank of Khyber attended the meeting.

The committee has been constituted to devise a mechanism to ensure efficient management and utilization of flood relief funds.

The director Performance Management and Reform Unit (PMRU) while briefing the committee said that training had been imparted to field staff about mobile application developed for the survey. The field teams will go door-to-door and collect data electronically through the mobile application. To ensure fast-track and transparent compensation, the director PMRU explained that data collected via mobile app would be approved by claim assessment committee.