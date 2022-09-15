Sack of heroin found on motorway

PESHAWAR: National Highways and Motorway Police recovered 20kg heroin from an abandoned sack on the motorway here on Wednesday, officials said.
The NHMP officials were called after a sack was found on the road. Later, the cops recovered 20kg heroin from the sack that was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.
CHARSADDA: The local Naanbais Association on Wednesday announced to stage a protest against the frequent gas...
PESHAWAR: Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Government Zubair Ali on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the construction of...
MINGORA: The members of the civil society on Wednesday staged protest in Swat against the terrorist attack on peace...
PESHAWAR: Students of BS English Department, Edwardes College Peshawar, paid a visit to the China Window, a cultural...
MINGORA The legal fraternity in Swat district on Wednesday urged the government and law enforcing agencies to take...
PESHAWAR: The auditor general of Pakistan has detected over Rs3.493 billion irregularities during the three-year...
Comments