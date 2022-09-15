 
Thursday September 15, 2022
Peshawar

Sack of heroin found on motorway

By Bureau report
September 15, 2022

PESHAWAR: National Highways and Motorway Police recovered 20kg heroin from an abandoned sack on the motorway here on Wednesday, officials said.

The NHMP officials were called after a sack was found on the road. Later, the cops recovered 20kg heroin from the sack that was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

