AKF gets donation for flood victims

Rawalpindi : On behalf of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab, Taxila unit, Rs43 lac were donated to Naib Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (District Rawalpindi) Raza Ahmad Shah for the relief of flood victims.

On this occasion Chaudhry Javed, Sheikh Arif, Sheikh Yasir from Flour Mills Association and Sheikh Liaquat provided the flood relief package for food and drinking water and appreciated the relief operation of Al Khidmat Foundation.

On this occasion, Raza Ahmad Shah said that Al Khidmat Foundation will continue its struggle until the rehabilitation of the victims in this hour of difficulty and will come up to the public trust in delivering the relief to the victims. He thanked Flour Mills Association for extending their trust on Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKF).