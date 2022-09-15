NUST provides relief in flood affected areas

Islamabad : NUST with a support of its Alumni association continues its commitment in flood affected areas struggles with the aftermath of the devastating floods.

During these trying times, NUST is carrying out its flood relief operations in all affected areas of KPK, Baluchistan, Sindh, and South Punjab with full zeal. NUST has so far distributed 3000+ ration bags to 2500+ families in calamity-stricken in and around Quetta, Sukkur, Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Sanghar, Dadu, Thatta, Sibbi, Swat, Ghizer, Dera Ghazi Khan, Risalpur and Nowshera. Heavy rains and deluge have caused serious damage to life and property across the country. Joining the national efforts amidst this perilous crisis, NUST students, faculty, staff, and alumni are vigorously taking part in this noble cause.

Moreover, the inspirational generosity of NUST Alumni fraternity has no match. Yet another footprint of empathy and compassion set by alumnus of NUST and owner of Pure Foods, on realising the need for pure water in flood affected areas, pledged 20,000 bottles of mineral water (6 litres each).

Masood Khan, Ambassador of Islamic republic of Pakistan in United States in his tweet also laud NUST USA Alumni for their support as, they have pledged more than $50,000 in addition to the in-Kind donation for flood victims in Pakistan. While NUST has given an excellent input for addressing the sufferings of the flood hit people Now faculty and students of NUST are working on a concept of “Own a Village.

NUST “Own a Village” concept has to cater for the revival of livelihood, shelter and community services relying on a need-based assessment through engaging the community and local government. Some of the important aspects in this regard are provision of seeds, fertilisers, insecticide sprays, agriculture implements/ tools, tractors, and livestock etc.

NUST focus will be on revival of community services to include repair and maintenance of school, health care unit, mosque, water supply (wells and hand pumps), sewerage drains, mud roads etc. Apart from providing goods & ration, the main objective of NUST is to provide rehabilitation and reconstruction support in flood affected areas.