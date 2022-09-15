Prize distribution ceremony for centralised examinations held

Islamabad : A prize distribution ceremony for annual centralised examinations of classes V and VIII for the year 2022 was organised by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, on Wednesday.

The host college welcomed the guests with beautiful presentation by the college band, along with the performance by little students of junior section. The chief guest of ceremony was Federal Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain who delivered a motivating speech and advised all the students to work hard. He appreciated the efforts done by all teachers and students. He also criticised the culture of false references.

“Government is doing its best and our target is to achieve hundred per cent literacy rate of education in federal capital,” he added. Parliamentary Secretary Education Zeb Jafar Director General FDE Dr Ikram Malik Principal Prof Aliya Durrani were also present. Earlier, Director Exams Riffat Jabeen, shared all accomplishments of FDE and steps taken for overall improvement of educational institutions to audience. Then the most awaited moment arrived when the cash prizes, shields and certificates were distributed among the position holders.

Cash prize for 1st position was Rs100,000, Rs75,000 for 2nd position, Rs50,000 for 3rd position and Rs10,000 for 4th to 10th positions. Fifty-one students of class 5th and 84 students of class 8th achieved scholarship. The position holders of Class V included Abrish Furqan, Alisha Kamran, Areesha Azeem, Eshaal Samee & Mashaal Khan from IMCG, St. 25, F-6/2, Kiran Shehzadi from Global School System, Zarlish Emaan & Samama Horain from Faizan Public School, Rawat, Minahil Tabassum & Zara Ali from Faraan Public School, G-11/2, and Momina Khalid from ICG, F-6/2 and Anaya Zumur from IMCG, G-10/2.

Position holders from Class VIII were Zara Zulfiqar IMCG, F-8/1, Mubasharra Saeed from IMCG, F-6/2, Adeena Saleha from KRL Grammar School, Fatima Asghar from IMCG, I-8/4, M. Anees, Ajmal Khan, M. Saleh, Jahanzeb Khan, Shahid Khan, Faizan Farooq, M. Naeemt, Rehamat ullah, Raheem ullah, Aitezaz Hassan, Irfan ullah Kahn, Nadeed Khan, Nizamuddin, Muhammad Tufail and Muhammad Waleed from Ali Trust College. At the end chief guest cut the cake along students council of IMCG, F-6/2.