‘Chehlum’ security finalised

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday finalised foolproof security arrangements for the ‘chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan chairing a meeting held here at Police Lines Headquarters directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the ‘chehlum’ and utilise all available resources to provide tight security cover to the mourners. According to a police spokesman, more than 4,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of the main and other processions.

A special squad of Rangers would also perform security duty, he added.