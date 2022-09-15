Generative art exhibition held at PNCA

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a splendid first-of-a-kind generative art exhibition titled on ‘Codes goes in, Art comes out’ by Sana Muiz and Muhammad Muiz on Wednesday.

Farah Mahmood, a highly known visual artist, and an art educationist, inaugurated the event, which, the PNCA said, was meant to give the people a better understanding of how art is evolving in modern and digital times. She said generative art was truly working with the essence of what shapes our worlds, physical and digital. "Coding is the key. Coding is at the heart of generative art, and our lives are constantly built by it. The artistic exploration of code and how it can re-imagine and be re-purposed is critical. Generative art is one big step in that direction," she said.

Both artists belong to the fields of business and psychology and have dreamed of perusing art in one way or another now they have started peregrination with generative art, an art form that they both cherish wholeheartedly and this perspective makes their artwork more strong and aesthetic.