Student’s honour

LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Geology’s student Ms Bushra Mohsin has won 3rd prize at “Student Paper Contest” organised by the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA), Stavanger, Norway.

The SPWLA is an international non-profit organisation. The purpose of the conference was to study, collect, preserve and disseminates information among persons professionally engaged or interested in the science of formation evaluation.

Bushra Mohsin is the first female student who presented her research work in SPWLA and secured 3rd position in undergraduate category. The VC congratulated and appreciated the student on this achievement. Ms Bushra and her thesis fellow Muhammad Qasim Javed completed their BS research work under the supervision of Prof Dr Naveed Ahsan and Dr Muhammad Armaghan Faisal Miraj in 2021.