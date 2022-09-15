Huge quantity of illegal steel bars seized

LAHORE:Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seized huge quantity of illegal deformed steel bars and served notices to the store owners to stop selling products of illegal and un-licensed steal companies.

A spokesperson for the PSQCA Wednesday stated that on the directions of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, Director General PSQCA Dr Syed Atta ur Rehman ordered the Director Standard Development Centre Conformity Assessment Lahore Zone Engr. M Rizwan, who formed a special team to raid different steel stores. The team raided three major steel stores in Green Town and found that they were selling deformed steel bars of illegal and un-licensed companies.