Outlaws arrested, stolen vehicles recovered

LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) and CIA police have recovered over Rs1, 199.6 million worth cars, bikes, cash and gold ornaments during the year.

This has been revealed by CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar during a press conference at Qila Gujjar Singh on here Wednesday. The keys of at least 41 cars, 250 motorbikes, 92.5 million rupees cash and 3.725 kg of gold were distributed among the citizens- the victims of the robbers. Dogar said that AVLS had arrested 1,568 members of at least 145 gangs and recovered over 604 cars and 7815 bikes. The staff also arrested 1,538 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and history-sheeters.

The arrested also included suspect Shahzad who had stolen fire brigade and Lesco truck. After the theft of the government vehicles, the alert for use in terrorism activities was also issued. Dogar added that CIA had arrested 341 members of 102 gangs involved in murder, blind murder, murder during robbery and dacoity. They also nabbed 188 suspects involved in 148 cases of vehicle theft and snatching. Police recovered 58 pistols, 12 riffles, two Kalashnikovs, bullets, magazines, drugs and other valuables from their custody. At least 11 suspects involved in three abduction for ransom cases were also arrested.