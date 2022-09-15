 
Thursday September 15, 2022
Lahore

Train bogie catches fire

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2022

LAHORE:A train bogie caught fire in the Mughalpura area Wednesday. Reportedly, the bogie had been parked near motorcycle market, Mughalpura flyover for repair and maintenance purpose when it suddenly caught fire. Nearby people tried to control the fire and also called Rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

