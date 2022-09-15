LWMC cleanliness plan for Urs

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed cleanliness arrangements for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

According to the plan, more than 50 workers will be used for sweeping, liming and waste collection around Data Darbar. The company has also deployed additional machinery to ensure cleanliness arrangements. As per LWMC spokesperson, the department is ensuring timely lifting of waste from in and outside the Darbar and washing of Darbar in night shift. LWMC CEO said the department has ensured extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the Urs.

She added that LWMC has dedicated its workers, provided additional waste bins and other required paraphernalia for the event. She said LWMC performs its duties well at every occasion, festival and season and best standard of cleanliness would be maintained during Urs and the complaints of the citizens would be resolved on priority.

She added that the department will be providing exceptional cleanliness services during the Urs and special cleanliness awareness activity is also being carried out on daily basis and will continue till the end of the Urs.