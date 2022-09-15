 
Boy abused by ‘prayer leader’

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2022

LAHORE:A 10-year-old boy who went to mosque in Chandrai Chowki, Kot Lakhpat limits, was assaulted by a suspected imam on Wednesday. The victim “H” reportedly went to mosque to offer prayer. The suspect identified as Abbass took him to the basement of the mosque and abused him. On complaint, police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

