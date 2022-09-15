Factory worker injured in boiler blast

LAHORE:A worker died and three others injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical manufacturing factory near Saggian Bridge on Wednesday.
The victims were at work when the boiler exploded. As a result, the roof of the factory caved in. Around four victims were trapped under the debris. The rescuers removed the debris and shifted the injured to Mian Munshi Hospital. The victim Yousaf Allah Ditta could not survive and succumbed to injuries. The injured were identified as Hakim Yousaf, 25, Ijaz Ghaffar, 22 and Allah Rakha, 55.
LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre Lahore at LUMS held its capstone event - the Investor Summit, which brought...
LAHORE:Punjab University Institute of Geology’s student Ms Bushra Mohsin has won 3rd prize at “Student Paper...
LAHORE:During 2022, January to June, 2,211 children were abused, Sahil has reported, an NGO working against child...
LAHORE:Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority seized huge quantity of illegal deformed steel bars and...
LAHORE:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff and CIA police have recovered over Rs1, 199.6 million worth cars, bikes, cash and...
LAHORz:In a bid to reduce financial burden, Water And Sanitation Agency has signed an agreement with Punjab Energy...
Comments