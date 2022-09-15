Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA): Cabinet body reviews security steps

LAHORE:Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order in its meeting under Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Raja Basharat has reviewed security arrangements for upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Arbaeen processions.

The meeting was held at Punjab Civil Secretariat, Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (retd) Asadullah, Additional IG and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee appealed that the Arbaeen processions should not be moved in too much scattered columns. “To ensure security cooperate in the implementation of the Standard Opereating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government”, it said.

Chairman of Committee Raja Basharat thanked Shia Ulema for their arrival and observed that the Shia community always cooperated in maintaining law-and-order.

He said that it was necessary to maintain security and establish harmony on the occasion of Chehlum on September 17. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure implementation of SOPs in sensitive areas.

He said promotion of inter-faith harmony was the need of the hour. “On the directions of Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, prominent personalities from across the board are engaged”, he told the Ulema. On the occasion, Interior Minister Hashim Dogar said that the police and district administration across Punjab were in the final stages of preparations for Chehlum.

He appealed to avoid hate speech in all religious programmes so that interfaith harmony could be established. Chairman of Azadari Council, Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab Syed Khurram Abbas Naqvi, President Shia Ulema Council Lahore Division Qasim Ali Qasmi, Leader Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, General Secretary Shia Ulema Council Lahore Syed Jaffar Ali Shah, leader of Tehreek Nifaz i Fiqh Jafaria Zulfiqar Haider Naqvi, Hasan Kazmi, Afsar Raza Khan and Hasnain Zaidi were included in Shia representatives.

The Shia leaders vowed to fully cooperate with the administration on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).