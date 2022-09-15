Fuuast senate members have no idea how to decide university’s future

Owing to differences among themselves, the senate members of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast) are clueless about how they can decide the fate of the educational institute in Thursday’s (today’s) meeting and find a permanent solution to the administrative and financial crises.

At present, the university is facing a severe administrative crisis because the newly appointed vice chancellor has submitted his resignation after serving for only a month and six days. Fuuast VC Prof Dr Athar Ata, who recently sent his resignation to Pakistan President Arif Alvi, the university’s chancellor, said he is stepping down from the position because of the “negative politics” in the administrative affairs of the institute.

Dr Ata also accused the media of harassing him and his family via email and phone in Canada. His resignation letter reads: “I was prepared to help Fuuast voluntarily (for free) by providing my services online. My intention was to help Fuuast overcome the financial crisis and raise its profile to international standards.

“Unfortunately, my colleague and family in Canada are being harassed by the media questioning my credibility. This is extremely humiliating to me and my family. Additionally, there is a lot of negative politics and uncooperative behaviour within the administrative department of the university.

“Based on these facts, I would like to resign from my position. I hope that you will understand my position and accept my resignation. I wish all the best to Fuuast.” On the other hand, a number of Fuuast faculty members holding key positions have started lobbying to put the blame on Dr Ata and decide future course of action. This is despite the fact that some of them were also members of the search committee that recommended his name for VC.

In today’s senate meeting, the matter of the VC’s resignation will be raised. However, the senate members are clueless about how they can find a permanent solution to the administrative crisis of the university.

On Wednesday, the teachers’ association of Fuuast’s Abdul Haq Campus held a demonstration in front of the Karachi Press Club to demand that appointment letters be issued and salaries be fixed. The protesters said that despite the promotion of teachers, their salaries have not been fixed according to their new grades.

Moreover, the previous selection board of 2013 and 2017 has not been completed yet, they added. They also demanded that appointment letters be immediately issued to the lecturers declared successful by the selection board.

Some sources in the university claimed that in today’s meeting, Dr Ata’s resignation will be accepted and an acting VC will be tasked with looking after the administrative affairs of the university until the appointment of a new VC.

However, they said, a group of senate members is lobbying to nominate an acting VC within its circle so that the group can influence the search committee that is to be formed. They also said that in today’s meeting, a search committee will be formed to initiate the appointment process for appointing a permanent VC. An academician with a good reputation from another university will most likely be selected as acting VC of Fuuast, they added.