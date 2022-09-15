‘MQM-P joined govt for recovery of missing workers but got their mutilated bodies in return’

Mutilated bodies of three Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers were found in different districts of Sindh during last 24 hours and a number of the party workers are still missing.

This was stated by MQM-P Senator and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad on Wednesday. “We joined the government to recover our missing persons but were given mutilated bodies of our missing workers,” he lamented and claimed that the workers whose bodies were found were first arrested, and later they went missing.

Leaders of the MQM-P leaders expected that those arrested workers would be presented before courts, but they were killed, Subzwari said. He added that the party had been getting targeted in operations since 1992.

He blamed the federal and provincial governments for what he called atrocities against the MQM-P workers and leaders. “Although I’m a federal minister myself, I’m raising the question why these missing political workers were killed.”

The senator said the extrajudicial killings of MQM-P workers posed a question mark on the performance of the Missing Persons Commission led by Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. “We were told that many of the missing persons had left the country, but it is surprising that their bodies are being found in Sindh.”

Subzwari said the MQM-P had abandoned its politics based on resistance and now it was a peaceful political movement. Referring to a recent discussion in Parliament about holding talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, he asked that if a dialogue would be held with fugitives sitting in mountains, what the fault of the peaceful and educated workers of the MQM who were brutally killed was.

The MQM-P had been in contact with the prime minister over the issue of its missing workers, the federal maritime affairs minister said. “We have also sent a message to the Sindh chief minister in this regard. We have asked them to conduct an impartial inquiry. We demand the prime minister, chief justice and chief of army staff take notice of the atrocities against the MQM-P’s missing workers,” he added.

He said the MQM-P coordination committee would meet to decide the future course of action regarding the missing workers. In response to the MQM-P’s grievances, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah assured the party that the government would conduct an independent investigation into the mutilated bodies of MQM-P workers. He along with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aminul Haque in Islamabad, and vowed them that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal also expressed concern over the killings of political workers. He said that if the youths had committed any crime, they should have been brought before a court of law and that court should have decided whether these youths were guilty or not.