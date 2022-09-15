Dealing with dengue

Apart from the devastation in terms of loss of life and livelihood, the floods have also brought with them a high probability of disease outbreak in the flood-affected areas. Dengue is one such problem that has been raising its head at regular intervals in the country, but after the floods it is emerging as a serious issue that needs to be tackled on an urgent basis. Dengue is not only surging in flooded areas, it is making its presence felt in other cities and towns too. Over 100 dengue patients landed in three government-run hospitals in Rawalpindi alone on Sept 12. Most of them belong to this district but some have also come from other nearby districts such as Abbottabad, Attock, Haripur, and Mansehra. The most serious outbreak, though, appears to be in Sindh as dengue is a vector-borne viral disease that thrives on stagnant water. Thousands of patients are reporting daily as the disease is tightening its grip on the province. Though mortalities from dengue are low, its impact on families and patients themselves is devastating. It begins with flu-like signs and then emerges as a much more harmful attack. Only at the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi there have been 11 deaths from dengue in the last six weeks. At Liaquat National Hospital Karachi, over a thousand patients have recovered in the past four months. Reports about children victims of dengue are also alarming; at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) out of 500 children screened since August, nearly 300 were found to be dengue positive. The mortality rate has remained two to three per cent but it may spiral to a higher rate rapidly as the flood victims find themselves at the mercy of mosquitoes. Rapidly, the hospitals are running out of space.

Amid all this the government must launch an awareness campaign so that donors and philanthropic organizations working in flooded areas focus on oral rehydration of flood victims which is a key component in any fight against dengue. Dengue management itself should be one of the priorities of the health department and relief agencies. The disease is manageable but it gets worse when people are unable or unwilling to drink and eat adequately. Timely medical intervention is of vital significance so that things don’t go out of control. A worst case of dengue may also require blood transfusion which will hardly be possible in flooded areas.

The data reported from Civil Hospital Karachi shows that 1,700 patients have been admitted and treated since August. All this boils down to one major suggestion: a continuous supply of oral rehydration kits that should also contain fluids and electrolytes to limit serious consequences that dehydration is likely to cause among the flood victims. The worst thing that can happen in this outbreak is the disappearance of fever medicines from the market. From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reports say that with over 2,200 people infected by dengue, the province is facing an acute shortage of medicines. As excessive rains have left breeding sites for mosquitoes, the problem is likely to aggravate if timely actions are not taken. In Punjab too, there has been a shortage of fever medicines for the past couple of weeks. The federal and provincial government must make sure that all required medicines are available in the market in adequate quantities. The government may also issue a request to donor countries to specifically ask for oral rehydration kits and fever medicines to be included in their aid packages. More than anything else, city governments all over the country need to step up their fumigation measures. Anything short of this will be criminal apathy on the part of the government.