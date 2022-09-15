Can’t be bothered

While the country faces its worst humanitarian crisis ever, Imran Khan is holding back-to-back ‘jalsas’ and refusing to cease his battle with the PDM for the sake of the victims. His never-ending court battles and inflammatory statements have supplanted the flood victims in the media spotlight, when the latter really deserve all our attention. The current government is arguably no better as it has yet to even call a special session of parliament to address the floods. No one is even pretending to care.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan