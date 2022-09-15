Woes of Sindh

Pakistan is going through the worst floods in its history, with over 1500 dead and an estimated one third of the country under water. While the scale of the damage has been tremendous, it is not yet over, as more rain and floods are expected in Sindh. As the people of the province pray for the rains to finally pass, their leaders are busy typifying the kind of asinine and thoughtless conduct that has become their trademark over the years.

The Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani recently blamed the floods on the sins of the people. It would appear that the only sin the people of Sindh have committed is voting the likes of him into power.

Zulqarnain Khoso

Kashmore