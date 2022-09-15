 
Major nuisance

September 15, 2022

Recently, there was rainfall on two consecutive days in Karachi. One of the most affected areas was University Road, the major road that leads to and from Karachi University. As a result, students faced great difficulty in reaching home as the streets quickly flooded once it began raining and the traffic ground to a halt.

As the rains are forecast to continue for some time, students are worried about facing serious delays during their commute, which is likely to have a negative impact on their studies. The local administration has to make draining the roads leading to and from Karachi University a priority.

Umaima Khan

Karachi

